Phound Becomes First Phone Service To Bring Smart, Trusted Conversations To Everyone, All Powered By Magnum AI

No notes? No problem. Magnum creates a smart summary for every call, including key points, decisions, and next steps.

Know what matters. Every conversation is saved as a trusted record, so you can search, share, or follow up with confidence.

Your invisible teammate. Magnum AI, after being invited to the call, works in the background-no extra steps, no interruptions, just results.

Phound is also the first consumer and business phone service to bring this level of conversation intelligence to general users, all powered by CarrierX's vCon platform for virtualized conversations. vCons are structured, secure digital records that organize calls and meetings into searchable, trustworthy memories. It's a new way to communicate, with built-in clarity and accountability. By leveraging CarrierX's Zero-Hop Connect to all three major U.S. mobile operators and HD audio technology, the call's audio is captured with the least delay and the highest voice quality today.

"People are overwhelmed by meetings, messages, and follow-ups," said Dave Erickson, co-founder of Phound. "Magnum AI is here to change that. It doesn't just listen, it helps you move forward. And with vCons at the center of it, you always have a trusted version of what really happened."

Magnum AI marks a turning point for everyday communication. It combines AI memory with verified trust, something previously only available to large enterprise systems.

"Phound continues democratizing calling, providing individuals and businesses with the most modern, trusted, and most feature-rich service available that offers free calling and texting anywhere," added Erickson.

Phound is now the first platform where individuals, small businesses, and teams can experience the benefits of vCons without needing IT departments or special training.

See it in action:

How to Use Phound's AI Assistant for Smarter, Verified Communication

To try Phound, experience Magnum AI, and see how smart conversations are becoming secure, clear, and action-ready, visit .

About Phound

Phound is a trusted communication service that combines advanced contact management, government-backed identity verification, and AI-powered spam-blocking to transform how people connect. Designed to meet the demands of today's hybrid world, Phound empowers users with tools to manage their digital personas, protect their privacy, and build authentic relationships. By prioritizing trust and security, Phound is redefining communication for individuals and businesses alike.

Visit phoun to learn more.

