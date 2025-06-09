Elevate, Advance, Inspire: South University Launches Foundation To Empower Students And Define The Future Of Education

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Foundation represents a transformative step in advancing the university's mission by engaging South University's network of more than 60,000 SU alumni nationwide, along with philanthropic partners and community supporters. As a cornerstone of the university's 125th anniversary celebration, the Foundation will serve as a framework for investing in initiatives that directly benefit current and future students across all SU campuses and SU Online. "The launch of the South University Foundation represents a historic milestone in our 125-year legacy," said South University Chancellor Dr. Steven K. Yoho. "For the first time, we're creating a formal structure to engage our alumni network in directly investing in the next generation of South University students. This isn't just about fundraising; it's about building a community of support that will sustain our mission for decades to come." The Foundation will focus on four key areas of impact:

Expanding merit-based grant support to help students overcome financial barriers

Investing in innovative academic programs and faculty excellence

Enhancing campus environments that foster student engagement, access, and belonging Creating pathways for alumni involvement and lifelong connection to South University To help direct philanthropic support, the Foundation will offer the following distinct funds:



General University Advancement Fund

School of Pharmacy College of Nursing and Public Health

College of Health Professions

College of Business and Technology College of Arts and Sciences

This new initiative positions the university to align alumni engagement with long-term institutional growth while expanding opportunities for students to thrive both academically and professionally.

Alumni, community members, and supporters can learn more about the South University Foundation or make contributions by visiting GiveToSouthUniversity or contacting [email protected] .

About South University

South University, founded in 1899, has grown from a single location in Savannah, Georgia, to serving over 10,000 students across 11 ground campuses and online curricula. The university offers a wide range of programs, from associate to doctoral levels, focusing on fields such as healthcare, business, and technology.

Programs, credential levels, technology, and scheduling options vary by school and are subject to change. Not all programs are available to residents of all U.S. states. Administrative office: South University, 709 Mall Boulevard, Savannah, GA 31406-4805 © 2025 South University. All rights reserved.

South University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate, baccalaureate, masters, and doctorate degrees. South University also may offer credentials such as certificates and diplomas at approved degree levels. Questions about the accreditation of South University may be directed in writing to the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges at 1866 Southern Lane, Decatur, GA 30033-4097, by calling (404) 679-4500, or by using information available on SACSCOC's website ( ).

Media Contact:

Juliette Haas

[email protected]

SOURCE South University