Elevate, Advance, Inspire: South University Launches Foundation To Empower Students And Define The Future Of Education
|
|
This new initiative positions the university to align alumni engagement with long-term institutional growth while expanding opportunities for students to thrive both academically and professionally.
Alumni, community members, and supporters can learn more about the South University Foundation or make contributions by visiting GiveToSouthUniversity or contacting [email protected] .
About South University
South University, founded in 1899, has grown from a single location in Savannah, Georgia, to serving over 10,000 students across 11 ground campuses and online curricula. The university offers a wide range of programs, from associate to doctoral levels, focusing on fields such as healthcare, business, and technology.
Programs, credential levels, technology, and scheduling options vary by school and are subject to change. Not all programs are available to residents of all U.S. states. Administrative office: South University, 709 Mall Boulevard, Savannah, GA 31406-4805 © 2025 South University. All rights reserved.
South University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate, baccalaureate, masters, and doctorate degrees. South University also may offer credentials such as certificates and diplomas at approved degree levels. Questions about the accreditation of South University may be directed in writing to the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges at 1866 Southern Lane, Decatur, GA 30033-4097, by calling (404) 679-4500, or by using information available on SACSCOC's website ( ).
Media Contact:
Juliette Haas
[email protected]
SOURCE South University
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
CommentsNo comment