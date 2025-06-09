Quantic X-Microwave Collaborates With Nuvotronics
Quantic X-Microwave offers a building block library of over 6,000 RF components, enabling the rapid configuration or creation of RF modules and integrated microwave assemblies and subassemblies. To browse the Nuvotronics offering with Quantic X-Microwave, visit: Nuvotronics On X-Microwave, LLC
Nuvtronics and Quantic X-Microwave will showcase their collaboration at the upcoming International Microwave Symposium (IMS) in San Francisco, June 17-19, in both the Quantic booth #1251 and Nuvotronics booth #1165.
About Nuvotronics
Nuvotronics delivers breakthrough radio frequency passive components enabled by our proprietary PolyStrata® microfabrication process. As a trusted leader in microelectronics, we offer fully integrated in-house design, manufacturing, and supply capabilities-enabling our customers to achieve exceptional performance at scale. Our products support a wide range of demanding markets, including Space Defense, Electronic Warfare, Test & Measurement, Satellite Communications, and Terrestrial Communications Infrastructure. From discrete passive components to highly integrated multi-functional RF devices, our solutions provide ultra-low loss, high isolation, and robust power handling in compact, surface-mountable form factors. The precision of our PolyStrata manufacturing process ensures high-volume production with repeatable, reliable performance. Learn more at Nuvotronics
About Quantic X-Microwave
Quantic X-Microwave delivers industry-leading performance through advanced RF & Microwave solutions for the most demanding industries – from aerospace and defense to quantum computing to wireless infrastructure and radar. Compounding the value of X-MW's unrivalled domain expertise, our unique modular design system gets you to market faster than ever. And now as a Quantic company, we're part of an extended engineering ecosystem and powerful supply chain, defining a competitive advantage that extends to every customer. For more information, visit .
Media Inquiry:
Bailey Karfelt
Director of Marketing
[email protected]
Sales Inquiry:
Paul Cole
Director of Business Development
[email protected]
SOURCE Quantic Electronics
