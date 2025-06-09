Orchestry Along With Reality Tech Announce Their Partnership To Unlock The Full Power Of Microsoft 365

Reality Tech partners with Orchestry to deliver a complete governance, adoption, and enablement platform to enterprise organizations and help them unlock the full power of Microsoft 365.

VANCOUVER, BC, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Orchestry and Reality Tech announce their strategic partnership to drive client success in Microsoft 365.

Orchestry ( ) is an all-in-one, enterprise-grade M365 management platform that delivers unparalleled predictive insights and automated governance to ensure a secure, efficient, and AI-ready workspace. Built by Microsoft 365 MVPs with IT administrators and end-users in mind, Orchestry simplifies M365 management and enables businesses to thrive in the digital landscape.

The Orchestry platform eliminates the guesswork from Microsoft 365 (formerly Office 365) through cutting-edge insights, powerful automations, and seamless governance features. By offering comprehensive insights and recommendations, Orchestry proactively prevents risks and enhances reporting capabilities, streamlining Microsoft 365 management.

As a trusted provider of digital products and consulting services to organizations that seek to transform their ways of working, Reality Tech will provide organizations with best-in-class support for AI governance and data management in partnership with Orchestry.

With a shared passion for client success through digital transformation, the partnership will enable Reality Tech to deliver wins in Microsoft 365 governance and provisioning to their clients on the Orchestry platform.

Michal Pisarek, CEO of Orchestry, shares, "I'm very excited to announce Reality Tech as a partner! We knew the Reality Tech team would be a great fit for us when we learned of their commitment to help their customers transform the way they work with Microsoft 365 and prepare them for AI."

More than just a standard templating and governance tool for Microsoft Teams, Orchestry's comprehensive platform will enable Reality Tech to support clients with governance in SharePoint Online, Microsoft Planner, Microsoft Lists, Microsoft OneNote as well as other Microsoft 365 business applications through a single, unified interface.

Joel Plaut, Reality Tech's CEO, adds, "We strive to avoid custom development wherever possible. The vast majority of business challenges can be solved by cleverly adapting and consolidating available products and solutions, to provide rapid and cost effective strategic platforms and real-world business solutions. This is why we're so excited to partner with Orchestry. Their platform is a great addition to our offerings, giving our clients an easy-to-use tool for managing their governance and provisioning needs, with scalability and a path lined by best practices."

In partnership, Reality Tech and Orchestry help organizations master effective information management in the age of AI and maximize the potential of Microsoft 365.

About Reality Tech

Reality Tech is a Microsoft 365 and SharePoint services company helping organizations streamline workflows and processes, refine intranets, enhance collaboration, modernize systems through migration and consolidation, and ensure governance-enabling a secure, scalable, seamless and user-friendly collaboration platform tailored for productivity, compliance, and operational excellence.

About Orchestry

Orchestry is an all-in-one enterprise-grade M365 management platform that provides unparalleled predictive insights and automated governance, ensuring a secure, efficient, and AI-ready workspace. Orchestry helps you experience operational agility, reduced costs, and enhanced compliance, paving the way for strategic growth and digital innovation.

SOURCE Orchestry Software

