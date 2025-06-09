Rock Pest Control Launches Wildlife Division Led By Bat Removal Expert Alexander Gray

A raccoon found inside an attic-just one example of common wildlife intrusions handled by Rock Pest Control

Alexander Gray, head of the new Wildlife Division at Rock Pest Control, brings over six years of hands-on experience in humane wildlife removal and attic restoration.

A damaged roof vent where a raccoon gained access to an attic. Rock Pest Control specializes in identifying and sealing these common wildlife entry points.

Rock Pest Control announces its new Wildlife Division in Kansas City, led by Alexander Gray, specializing in bat removal and attic restoration.

- Alexander GrayKANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rock Pest Control, a trusted name in pest management solutions across the Kansas City metro, is proud to announce the launch of its new Wildlife Division, further expanding the company's service capabilities to address one of the region's most persistent and damaging threats: nuisance wildlife.At the helm of this new division is Alexander Gray, a seasoned wildlife removal expert whose experience, passion, and hands-on approach make him uniquely suited to lead this initiative. With over six years in the field and a lifetime of fascination with the natural world, Gray brings a rare mix of technical knowledge and real-world grit to every job.“I've seen it all-from foot-thick piles of bat guano in attic spaces to raccoons that ripped through ceilings, ductwork, and electrical wiring,” says Gray.“Our mission is to to get the animals out, and solve the problem permanently and restore peace of mind.”Born in England and raised in the U.S., Gray moved to Kansas City in 2018 and quickly found his calling in wildlife control. With a natural love for the outdoors and a background in handling complex animal situations, he quickly built a reputation for humane, ethical solutions that go beyond trapping.“Most homeowners don't realize how much damage a single animal can do. Bats and raccoons may seem like minor intrusions, but left unchecked, they can compromise the structure, safety, and air quality of a home,” Gray explains.“Our goal is to not just evict these animals, but to seal, restore, and protect the space they invaded.”The Rock Pest Wildlife Division specializes in:Bat removal and bat guano cleanupAttic exclusion and permanent sealing of entry pointsRaccoon, squirrel, and bird evictionFull attic restoration, including insulation replacement and odor controlStructural repairs caused by animal intrusionsWhat sets Rock Pest apart is a commitment to high-quality, long-lasting work. The team uses commercial-grade materials like metal, concrete, and durable sealants-blending every repair seamlessly into the home's original architecture.“The last thing we want is for someone to look at their house and see a patch job,” says Gray.“Our work is meant to be invisible to people-and impenetrable to wildlife.”The launch of this division comes in response to a significant increase in wildlife-related calls throughout the Kansas City area, especially involving bats in attics and raccoons nesting during breeding season.“Animals don't follow the rules. They find warm, dark, quiet spaces and turn them into homes-whether that's your attic, soffit, or chimney,” Gray says.“If you're hearing scratching, movement, or notice strong odors, it's time to act fast. The longer you wait, the more costly and extensive the damage becomes.”Rock Pest Control is headquartered at 9915 Pflumm Rd, Lenexa, KS 66215, and now offers professional wildlife removal expert services to homeowners, property managers, and businesses throughout the metro area.About Rock Pest ControlRock Pest Control is a family-owned, locally operated company serving the Kansas City area with premium pest control solutions since its founding. Known for its dedication to customer service, quality work, and ethical practices, Rock Pest continues to lead in pest and wildlife control. The newly launched Wildlife Division, led by Alexander Gray, reflects the company's ongoing commitment to safety, restoration, and prevention.

