403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Petro's Repeated“Nazi” Accusations Against Opposition Raise Questions After Shooting Of Uribe Turbay
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On June 8, 2025, a gunman shot Colombian senator and presidential hopeful Miguel Uribe Turbay during a campaign rally in Bogotá. Official sources confirm that Uribe Turbay, 39, suffered two gunshot wounds to the head and one to the knee.
Medical staff at the Santa Fe Clinic performed neurosurgery and vascular procedures. As of Sunday, he remained in extremely serious condition, fighting for his life.
The attack occurred in the Fontibon neighborhood as Uribe Turba addressed supporters. A 15-year-old suspect was apprehended at the scene. The Attorney General's Office has opened an investigation into the shooting and is reviewing possible failures in the senator's security detail.
President Gustavo Petro canceled a planned trip to France, promising full transparency in the investigation and stating that no one should exploit the incident for political gain.
The attempted assassination immediately paused a heated national debate over a proposed referendum, known as the consulta popular, which President Petro's administration had pushed after Congress blocked key labor and health reforms.
The government submitted a new referendum proposal with 16 questions, aiming to bypass legislative gridlock by appealing directly to voters.
Official statements from the Interior Ministry cite public support for the referendum, referencing a Datexco poll showing nearly 48% of Colombians disapprove of the Senate's decision to block the reforms.
Political Rhetoric Under Fire Amid Rising Violence
The attack has reignited debate over President Petro's political rhetoric. In recent months, Petro has used confrontational language, labeling opponents as“slavers” or“Nazis” and accusing Congress of obstructing reforms.
Critics, including opposition leaders and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, argue that such rhetoric has deepened polarization and contributed to a climate where political violence becomes more likely.
Rubio publicly urged Petro to moderate his language and protect public officials, calling the attack a direct threat to democracy. Colombia's security situation has deteriorated in 2025.
According to ACLED and the United Nations, January 2025 marked the deadliest month since Petro took office, with around 100 people killed in Catatumbo and over 48,000 displaced by renewed fighting among armed groups.
This resurgence of violence has raised concerns among business leaders and the public about the country's stability and investment climate.
Uribe Turbay, a prominent conservative and critic of Petro, is the grandson of a former president and the son of a journalist killed during Colombia's violent 1990s. His campaign focused on restoring security and challenging Petro's policies.
The attack on Uribe Turbay, the first high-profile assassination attempt on a politician in decades, has revived fears of a return to the political violence that plagued Colombia in the past. The incident underscores the risks of extreme political polarization and the urgent need for responsible leadership.
As Colombia approaches the 2026 elections, the business community and international observers will closely watch how leaders respond to rising tensions and whether the country can avoid sliding back into violence.
Medical staff at the Santa Fe Clinic performed neurosurgery and vascular procedures. As of Sunday, he remained in extremely serious condition, fighting for his life.
The attack occurred in the Fontibon neighborhood as Uribe Turba addressed supporters. A 15-year-old suspect was apprehended at the scene. The Attorney General's Office has opened an investigation into the shooting and is reviewing possible failures in the senator's security detail.
President Gustavo Petro canceled a planned trip to France, promising full transparency in the investigation and stating that no one should exploit the incident for political gain.
The attempted assassination immediately paused a heated national debate over a proposed referendum, known as the consulta popular, which President Petro's administration had pushed after Congress blocked key labor and health reforms.
The government submitted a new referendum proposal with 16 questions, aiming to bypass legislative gridlock by appealing directly to voters.
Official statements from the Interior Ministry cite public support for the referendum, referencing a Datexco poll showing nearly 48% of Colombians disapprove of the Senate's decision to block the reforms.
Political Rhetoric Under Fire Amid Rising Violence
The attack has reignited debate over President Petro's political rhetoric. In recent months, Petro has used confrontational language, labeling opponents as“slavers” or“Nazis” and accusing Congress of obstructing reforms.
Critics, including opposition leaders and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, argue that such rhetoric has deepened polarization and contributed to a climate where political violence becomes more likely.
Rubio publicly urged Petro to moderate his language and protect public officials, calling the attack a direct threat to democracy. Colombia's security situation has deteriorated in 2025.
According to ACLED and the United Nations, January 2025 marked the deadliest month since Petro took office, with around 100 people killed in Catatumbo and over 48,000 displaced by renewed fighting among armed groups.
This resurgence of violence has raised concerns among business leaders and the public about the country's stability and investment climate.
Uribe Turbay, a prominent conservative and critic of Petro, is the grandson of a former president and the son of a journalist killed during Colombia's violent 1990s. His campaign focused on restoring security and challenging Petro's policies.
The attack on Uribe Turbay, the first high-profile assassination attempt on a politician in decades, has revived fears of a return to the political violence that plagued Colombia in the past. The incident underscores the risks of extreme political polarization and the urgent need for responsible leadership.
As Colombia approaches the 2026 elections, the business community and international observers will closely watch how leaders respond to rising tensions and whether the country can avoid sliding back into violence.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
CommentsNo comment