11 Years Of PM Modi: JP Nadda Lists Key Milestones - Economic Growth, Poor Welfare, J&K Focus And More

MENAFN - Live Mint) As PM Narendra Modi completes 11 years as the Prime Minister of India, Union Minister and BJP President JP Nadda, in a press conference on Monday, June 9, highlighted the key achievements of the government since 2014.

Here are 10 key points from Nadda's speech -

On India's economy

The Union appreciated PM Modi 's efforts towards the growth of the Indian economy.“In the last 11 years, we jumped to the fifth position from the 10th position in the world's economies. The new data from the IMF will bring us to the fourth position. We have been the fastest economy in the world,” he said.

Welfare of SC, ST, OBC and women

Elaborating on the welfare efforts for the marginalised community, Nadda said,“Over the past decade, we have worked with deep concern for all sections of society, including SC, ST, and OBC communities. At the same time, we have actively promoted the vision of Women-Led Development.”

He further listed key achievements and said,“From empowering Lakhpati Didis to promoting Self-Help Groups (SHGs), the Modi government has made dedicated efforts to bring women, as well as SC, ST, and OBC communities, into the mainstream of national development. We've increased maternity leave from 12 to 26 weeks with salary and promoted women-led development, with women excelling in various fields, including space exploration (Chandrayaan)."

| 11 years of NDA: PM Modi says India's growth powered by 140 cr people Focus on poor

The Modi government has taken measures to eradicate poverty in the country, according to Nadda.

“We have not come with the slogan of eradicating poverty, we have shown by doing welfare for the poor. When I talk about accountable government, we talk about gareeb kalyan.. The statistics are proof of this...25 crore people in the country have come out of the poverty line. In this way, extreme poverty has been reduced by 80 per cent,” the Union Minister said.

PM Modi changed country's political culture,' says Nadda

Speaking on bringing change to Indian politics, Nadda said, "PM Modi has changed the country's politics and political culture. The country was appeased 11 years ago. Earlier, saving a political chair by dividing society was the norm. When I say he changed the political culture of the country, it means politics of performance, responsive and responsible government, along with politics of report card, which means we are accountable. The work we are doing is in front of the public."

| 'Why did you invite PM Modi for G7 Summit?': Carney replies, 'India should be...' Tackling COVID-19

Nada stated that the Modi administration demonstrated effective and decisive leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He emphasised that India conducted the largest vaccination campaign globally, administering 220 crore free double-dose vaccines, which cannot be compared with other countries.

"We've demonstrated proactive governance through various operations like Operation Devi Shakti, Operation Rahat, Operation Maitri, Operation Vaccine Maitri, and Operation Ganga. Our COVID-19 management was exemplary, with the world's largest and fastest vaccination program...The way India responded to COVID-19, no other country could do it. In India, India gave 220 crores free double-dose of vaccines," Nadda said.

Completion of the Chenab bridge

Giving credit to PM Modi for the completion of the recently inaugurated Chenab Bridge, Nadda said, "In 1995, during the time of Narasimha Rao ji, the foundation stone of Chenab Bridge was laid, Atal ji declared it a project of national importance and PM Modi completed this project and dedicated it to the nation on 6 June 2025."

| With PM Modi on stage, Omar Abdullah rakes up J-K statehood pitch Criticism of the opposition

Taking a dig at the previous government, Nadda said, "Before 2014, the government was full of corruption and a prevailing sense of negativity. But after 2014, under the leadership of PM Modi, that sentiment changed. The negativism changed to optimism. Now people proudly say - Modi hai to mumkin hai.”

Goal of Viksit Bharat

Speaking on the goal of Viksit Bharat , Nadda elaborated how the PM government has ensured development by following the best practices. "This is why our every policy was focused on perform, transform, reform..." the Union Minister said.

“In the last 11 years, we have moved forward with the mantra of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas , Sabka Prayas,” he added.

| PM Modi warns BJP leaders over remarks on Operation Sindoor: Report JP Nadda on Jammu and Kashmir

On key initiatives taken by the PM Modi-led government to cater to the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir , the BJP president highlighted,“abrogation of Article 370, the country had accepted that this was not possible, but the Modi government removed Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.”

He further added,“the turnout in the Lok Sabha was 58.46 per cent, while the turnout in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections was 63 per cent. This change has come due to the bold decision of the Modi government.”

On other key initiatives

Listing other key initiatives introduced during the last 11 years, Nadda states,“the abolition of Triple Talaq was a tragedy for women and humanity. Even Muslim countries didn't have the system of Triple Talaq. Similarly, he noted other key initiatives introduced by the Modi government in the last 11 years, including the Waqf Amendment Act, the Citizenship Amendment Act, demonetization, and women's reservation.

(With inputs from agencies)