NATO General On Operation Spider Web: Ukraine Revives Trojan Horse Tactic

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by France24 , according to Ukrinform.

“What the Ukrainians did in Russia was a Trojan horse -- and the trojan horse was thousands of years ago. Today, we see this kind of tactic being reinvented by technical and industrial creativity,” Vandier said in an interview with AFP.

According to him, Ukraine's Operation Spiderweb showed how important innovation and adaptation are for victory, as modern warfare changes at lightning speed.

“It was a real coup. We are entering a dynamic era where armies must rely on both major planning but also adaptive planning. We will witness continuous innovation where, week by week, month by month or year by year, we will be able to invent things we hadn't anticipated,” he said.

As reported by Ukrinform, on June 1, the SSU conducted a unique special operation called“Pavutina” (Spider Web), during which it struck the Russian airfields of Belaia, Diagilevo, Olenya, and Ivanovo.

As a result of the special operation, 41 Russian strategic aircraft were destroyed , including A-50, Tu-95, Tu-22 M3, and Tu-160.

According to SSU head Vasyl Maliuk, the special operation“Pavutina” took place simultaneously in three time zones and was extremely complex from a logistical point of view. First, the SSU transported FPV drones to Russia, and then mobile wooden houses. Once in Russia, the drones were hidden under the roofs of the houses, which were placed on trucks. At the right moment, the roofs of the houses were remotely opened, and the drones flew off to hit their targets.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine carried out Operation Spider Web independently, without the help of partners.

Photo: nato