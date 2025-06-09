403
PM Congratulates King On Accession To The Throne
Amman, June 9 (Petra)-- Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan congratulated His Majesty King Abdullah II on the 26th anniversary of his accession to the throne, which falls on June 9.
"Congratulations to you, Your Majesty, on the anniversary of your accession to the throne, as you lead the nation with determination, wisdom, and acumen," the prime minister wrote in a post on his X account. May you continue to be a source of pride for this real nation. "
