Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

PM Congratulates King On Accession To The Throne


2025-06-09 06:05:12
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, June 9 (Petra)-- Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan congratulated His Majesty King Abdullah II on the 26th anniversary of his accession to the throne, which falls on June 9.
"Congratulations to you, Your Majesty, on the anniversary of your accession to the throne, as you lead the nation with determination, wisdom, and acumen," the prime minister wrote in a post on his X account. May you continue to be a source of pride for this real nation. "

MENAFN09062025000117011021ID1109650875

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search