Accor Appoints Cyrus Madan As Director Of Development, India & South Asia
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) June, 2025, India – Accor appoints Cyrus Madan as Director of Development, India & South Asia. With nearly three decades of rich experience across hospitality management and hotel business development, Cyrus brings his deep understanding of the industry and a strategic vision to his new role.
Cyrus has held leadership positions across renowned hospitality brands including Lemon Tree Hotels and Atmosphere Hospitality, and began his professional journey with the Taj in New Delhi. An alumnus of the Welcome Group Graduate School of Hotel Administration, his expertise in strategy & business development, client relationship and deep understanding of complex market dynamics will play a vital role in driving Accor's growth in the region.
Aniruddh Kumar, Vice-President of Development India & South Asia at Accor, commented on the appointment, "We are pleased to welcome Cyrus Madan to Accor. His extensive experience, deep knowledge of the industry will be instrumental for the expansion, partnerships, and asset growth in India and South Asia."
Commenting on his appointment, Cyrus Madan said, "I am delighted to join Accor and be a part of its dynamic team. I look forward to contributing to the development initiatives and creating long-term value as the group continues to strengthen its presence across India and South Asia."
Cyrus's appointment reinforces Accor's commitment to building a robust leadership team as the group continues to expand its presence and partnerships across the region.
ABOUT ACCOR
Accor is a world-leading hospitality group offering experiences across more than 110 countries with 5,700 properties, 10,000 food & beverage venues, wellness facilities and flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry's most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing more than 45 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as Lifestyle with Ennismore. Accor is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity, and inclusivity. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States.
