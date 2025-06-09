Azerbaijan Made Giant Leap Towards Equal Access To Work For Women World Bank
The remarks were made during a presentation of the World Bank's Women, Business and the Law project, Trend reports.
“Previously, the law prevented women from working in 674 jobs, including train engineers, bus drivers, and secondary workers. But thanks to the World Bank and Women, Business, and the Law data, legal reform happened, and these barriers were removed,” said Julia Braunmiller, senior private sector development specialist with the Women, Business and the Law team.
She brought as an example an inspiring story of Samira, who is the first female railway driver at Azerbaijan Railways.
“She's 26, and she graduated from vocational school, and now she supports her family. Samira shares her joy and her pride in pursuing her childhood dream of being a train driver. This dream would have been impossible without the legal reforms that happened. Reforms like these are real-life examples of how we can all work together and come together as nations and harness the full potential that we have to empower women and empower them to work as equals alongside men,” Braunmiller noted.
