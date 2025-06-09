Govinda's Wife Sunita Ahuja REVEALS Why He's Not Getting Films Anymore Read On

Govinda was one of the top actors of the 90s. This actor, who delivered superhit films like Raja Babu, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Dulhe Raja, Hero No. 1, is now missing from the screen. All the lead heroes of his time are still lead actors on the silver screen. Dozens of actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt still have a shortage of dates for new films. But Govinda is completely free; he has no work. His wife, Sunita Ahuja, has revealed the reason for this.

Sunita Ahuja listed the reasons for Govinda's failure

In an interview with The Powerful Humans, his wife Sunita Ahuja revealed the reasons behind his long absence from films. She blamed a toxic inner circle and his inability to adapt to changing times for the decline in the actor's career.

Sunita said that she thinks Govinda's habit of living only in the present and not thinking about the future is wrong. She said that the actor should plan and decide what kind of films he should do next, and not continue living in the 90s decorum.

A crowd of sycophants around Govinda

On the decline of Govinda's career, Sunita Ahuja said, "Govinda hasn't been seen on the big screen for the last 17 years? Because the circle around him is not right. Everyone is just praising him. Govinda and I also fight because I can't lie, and I can't flatter. Today he has a writer, a secretary, and a friend-like lawyer. They are all people who just blindly praise him. They are all useless. They just keep saying, "Wow, wow, brother, what a great job you have done!" I mean, come on, at least tell him the truth. But when I tell the truth, they get annoyed.

Govinda should make new paths

Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, said that she has been appealing to him to accept modern platforms like OTT platforms instead of clinging to the stardom of the 90s.