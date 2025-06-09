403
Power Prices Outpace Inflation: What Brazil's Free Market Shift Means For Consumers
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Official data from the Brazilian government and the national energy regulator show that electricity prices for regular consumers jumped 177% from 2010 to 2024, far outpacing the country's 122% inflation over the same period.
In 2010, the average regulated price stood at R$112 per megawatt-hour (MWh). By 2024, it reached R$310 per MWh. Meanwhile, the free market-where large businesses negotiate directly with suppliers-saw only a 44% increase, from R$102 to R$147 per MWh.
This gap stems from how the regulated market works. Long-term contracts, often indexed to inflation for up to 30 years, lock consumers into rising costs. Political decisions force distributors to buy energy from certain sources at high prices.
Hydroelectric risks, like droughts, get passed to consumers, and legacy contracts from major plants such as Itaipu and Angra keep bills high. Subsidies play a major role. In 2024, subsidies and extra charges made up nearly 15% of the average residential bill, totaling over R$16 billion.
These include incentives for distributed solar generation and renewable projects, as well as discounts for low-income families. Removing all subsidies could cut bills by up to 16%, but the impact would vary by region.
The government's new reform, Provisional Measure 1,300/2025, will open the electricity market to all consumers by December 2027. Households and businesses will be able to choose their suppliers, similar to how telecom customers switch providers.
The reform also expands free electricity to 60 million low-income Brazilians, fully exempting families earning up to half the minimum wage and consuming up to 80 kWh per month.
Brazil's generation capacity reached 209 gigawatts in 2024, with nearly 85% from renewables. Solar and wind power led recent expansions, but the cost structure remains complex.
As more consumers move to the free market, those left behind may face even higher bills if subsidies and legacy costs are not fairly distributed. The reform aims to balance competition, consumer choice, and the financial health of distribution companies.
Understanding these changes matters because electricity costs directly affect family budgets and business competitiveness. The market opening promises more options and potentially lower prices, but it also shifts risks and requires careful regulation to avoid unintended burdens on the most vulnerable.
