Lambourn Triumphs: Epsom Derby Sees Shock Withdrawal Of Ruling Court

In a dramatic late twist that transformed the 246th running of the Epsom Derby (G1) on Saturday, leading contender Ruling Court was withdrawn just hours before post time, handing the spotlight - and ultimately victory to Irish raider Lambourn, who made every yard of the running to claim British flat racing's most treasured prize.

Godolphin's imperious 2000 Guineas winner and a colt many had pegged as a potential Derby hopeful;, was ruled out after persistent rain softened the ground to a level deemed unsuitable by his connections. Trainer Charlie Appleby made the difficult decision to scratch Ruling Court in consultation with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, the creator of Godolphin, prioritizing the colt's welfare over glory.

Jockey William Buick, aiming for a third Derby triumph after Masar (2018) and Adayar (2021) was left devastated by the decision but stood firmly behind it.

“Of course, it's gutting to miss a ride like this,” Buick admitted.“But when it comes to the horse's safety, you have to be clear-headed. The ground just wasn't right for him.”

Royal Ascot Beckons

With Ruling Court now rerouted to the prestigious St James's Palace Stakes (G1) at Royal Ascot later this month, a wide-open Derby unfolded - but few could have predicted the sheer dominance of the eventual winner.

Ridden with confidence and intent by Wayne Lordan, Lambourn burst from the gates and never looked back. The 43-year-old Irishman, making his fourth appearance in the race, produced a ride of utter conviction, guiding the son of 2014 Derby hero Australia to a resounding three and three-quarter lengths victory.

Lambourn had been overlooked in the build-up to the iconic contest, with most eyes on favourite and stablemate Delacroix, the mount of Ryan Moore. But on Saturday, Lordan's judgement proved flawless as he dictated a steady but relentless gallop, stretching the field out early and holding a decisive lead.

“This is the race every jockey dreams of,” said an emotional Lordan at the finish.“To win it like that, from the front, it's unbelievable. I've waited a long time for this.”

Behind him, the 50/1 outsider Lazy Griff stayed on gamely for second, confirming the promise of his Chester Vase runner-up effort, while Tennessee Stud picked off rivals late to snatch third in a race where few could make ground from off the pace.

O'Brien Continues Dominance

For trainer Aidan O'Brien, it marked a staggering 11th Derby win - three of them coming consecutively - and added another jewel to a glittering Epsom weekend that also included victories in the Coronation Cup and the Oaks.

O'Brien was quick to pay tribute to the winning rider and die-hard Coolmore team member.

“Wayne's been with us a long time. He's put in the graft year after year,” said O'Brien.“He gave Lambourn a beautifully judged ride. It's days like this that make it all worthwhile.”

Among the other notable performances, Tornado Alert 0 trained by Saeed bin Suroor, Godolphin's 1995 Derby-winning handler - ran a bold race under champion jockey Oisin Murphy to finish sixth, staying on strongly through the line in a field packed with quality.

“I was very pleased with the way Tornado Alert ran,” said bin Suroor.“He showed real heart and handled the ground better than we thought he might. It was a very tough race, and he gave everything out there. I'm proud of him.”

The Derby may have lost one of its headline acts in the morning, but by the end of the afternoon, a new star had been born.