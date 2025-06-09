Enterprise Communications And Collaboration Industry Outlook Report 2025: Mobile Data Services Lead Growth, Enterprise Digital Transformation Fuels Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the trends shaping the $413.2B global enterprise Communications & Collaboration (C&C) market, slated to grow at 7.1% CAGR by 2028. Key insights include mobile data services' revenue surge to $310.2B and North America's leading market position. Stay updated with technology and vendor analysis.

The global enterprise C&C market size was valued at $413.2 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

The global enterprise Communications and Collaboration (C&C) market research report provides an executive-level overview of the current C&C market worldwide, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2028. Published annually, the global enterprise C&C market report provides a detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by product/service type and verticals across the large enterprise and micro, small & medium enterprise (MSME) markets, as well as a review of key C&C market trends as well as the technological developments that are shaping the C&C landscape.

The global outlook report provides information and insights into global enterprise Communications and Collaboration (C&C) market



The primary finding from the analyst's view of revenue opportunities in the enterprise C&C market through to 2028, highlighting the market size and growth by product/service, by region, by vertical and by size band.

The latest trends impacting the enterprise C&C market.

The market drivers that will facilitate the growth of enterprise C&C market.

The market challenges/inhibitors that may hinder the pervasive adoption of enterprise C&C. The overview of top ICT vendors in the enterprise C&C market.

Key Highlights



Enterprise digital transformation initiatives and hybrid work environment are driving demand for new ways of working and collaboration. Providers have responded by extending voice and other collaboration capabilities to mobile devices to facilitate working in groups and holding real-time meetings among remote team members.

Enterpirse C&C market would see majority share of its revenue come from mobile data services segment over the forecast period. Revenue from mobile data services reached $201.6 billion in 2023 and is set to grow up to $310.2 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 9%.

BFSI and manufacturing are the leading end-use vertical segment for enterprise C&C, in terms of revenue contribution, and will remain so over the forecast period. North America is the leading regional market with revenue estimated at $159.8 billion for 2023 and set to grow up to $213.6 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6%.

Scope



This outlook report analyses the current trends, drivers, and challenges impacting the enterprise communication & collaboration market.

The report outlines the evolution of enterprise communication & collaboration solutions, and identifies and assesses the best performing vendors in the market. This report also presents the analyst's view of the revenue opportunities in the enterprise communication & collaboration market through to 2028, highlighting the market size and growth by technology, geography, and size band.

This Global Outlook Report provides a comprehensive assessment of the enterprise C&C market. It helps the reader to understand the enterprise C&C market landscape, the recent trends, drivers, and challenges/inhibitors shaping the enterprise C&C market.

The report is exhaustive and up-to-date providing market opportunity forecasts in the enterprise C&C market from 2023 to 2028, spanning technology segments (services), six regions, 22 verticals, and two size bands. The report provides an assessment of enterprise C&C vendors.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market and Technology Trends

Market Growth Drivers

Market Growth Inhibitors/Challenges

Key Product/Services Market Snapshot

Key Regional Market Snapshot

Key Vertical Market Snapshot

Competitive Landscape Appendix

