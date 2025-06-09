Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Silvano Fashion Group AS Consolidated Annual Report 2024


2025-06-09 03:15:44
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) At its meeting held on 06 June 2025, the Supervisory Board of Silvano Fashion Group AS approved the annual report of Silvano Fashion Group AS for the financial year 2024 and for submission to the general meeting of shareholders.

The consolidated audited Annual Report for 2024 of Silvano Fashion Group AS is available on the websites of Nasdaq Baltic and SFG .


Silvano Fashion Group AS
Phone +372 6845 000
Email: ...

Attachment

  • Silvano Fashion Group AS_FS2024

MENAFN09062025004107003653ID1109650420

