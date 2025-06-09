Subham To Rana Naidu 2: 10 Exciting OTT Releases To Watch THIS Week

Check out this week's exciting OTT releases, featuring new series and movies, along with their release dates and streaming platforms so you don't miss a moment of entertainment.

From June 9th to 15th, several movies and web series in Telugu, Malayalam, and English are releasing on OTT platforms. Notable titles include Rana Naidu 2 and Samantha's Subham. Check details on genres, release dates, and platforms.

The first season of Rana Naidu, starring Victory Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati, was a major hit. Now, the highly anticipated second season is ready for release. This season promises even more thrills, as Rana faces a new enemy, Rao, whose sinister schemes pose a serious threat to the Naidu family. Packed with action and suspense, the series continues to deliver high-stakes drama and gripping moments.

The Malayalam fantasy comedy-drama Padakkalam, featuring Suraj Venjaramoodu, Shine Tom Chacko, and Sandeep Pradeep, is set to premiere on OTT after a successful theatrical run. The film blends humor and fantasy, making it an entertaining watch for all audiences.

This gripping documentary chronicles the tragic 2023 implosion of the OceanGate Titan submersible, which occurred during a tourist expedition to the Titanic wreckage, shedding light on the events and people involved in the disaster.

Actress Tati Lopez embarks on an emotional journey to Israel, where she explores her family's untold stories, uncovers deep connections, and reflects on love, life, and identity in this moving and personal exploration.

This movie follows the lives and friendship of two police officers' daughters living in the same apartment.

This film centers on a woman carrying the weight of her family, portraying her struggle amidst responsibilities and aspirations.

Bryce Dallas Howard and Orlando Bloom star in this action-comedy about undercover cops navigating London's criminal underworld.

Samantha's first production, the horror-comedy Subham, is coming to OTT after a successful theatrical release. The film revolves around young men from Bheemili and the strange situations they face with their wives.

This series follows the love story of a CEO and a company researcher. Their journey begins with a fake date and evolves into true love.