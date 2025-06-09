Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan To Discuss Joint Development Of Middle Corridor
A panel discussion titled“Azerbaijan–Uzbekistan: Vector of Economic Partnership” will take place on the third day of the forum.
The discussion will focus on strengthening bilateral trade, advancing joint investment projects, and expanding collaboration in sectors such as energy, transport, agriculture, industry, and digital technologies.
Regional connectivity initiatives - including the Middle Corridor - will also be on the agenda, with new opportunities for sustainable economic cooperation expected to be highlighted, according to the forum program.
The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, also known as the Middle Corridor, connects China, Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, and Europe.
In October 2023, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Kazakhstan signed an agreement to establish a joint railway company, Middle Corridor Multimodal Ltd., to enhance the efficiency of transit operations along the route.
By the end of 2024, cargo volumes transported via the Trans-Caspian route rose by 62%, reaching 4.5 million tons. Ongoing development efforts are expected to increase the corridor's capacity to 10 million tons by 2027.
