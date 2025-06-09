403
Award-winning Author Jhani Mills Releases New Sci-fi Thriller - The Devil in Fine Print
Twin Prodigies. Ancient Codes. A Conspiracy That Could Shatter Civilization.
Prepare to question everything you thought you knew about power, science, and the threads of truth hidden beneath history. The Devil in Fine Print, the adrenaline-fueled new release by award-winning author Jhani Mills, is now available and kicking off The Cipher Conspiracy series with a bang.
In a world shaped by secrets, twin prodigies Elias and Drake Maddox find themselves on opposite sides of a staggering revelation. Elias, a celebrated novelist, uncovers startling truths encoded within his own fiction, while Drake’s breakthrough in plasma energy mirrors symbols from a forbidden ancient Codex. As the twins delve deeper, they awaken powerful factions intent on keeping the past buried—and reshaping the future.
With pulse-pounding twists, buried legacies, and a centuries-old conspiracy that threatens humanity’s fate, The Devil in Fine Print is a genre-defying sci-fi thriller that blends the cerebral intrigue of The Da Vinci Code with the gripping pace of The Firm, all underpinned by a quantum conspiracy that stretches the limits of belief.
Fans of mind-bending science, high-stakes conspiracies, and characters torn between loyalty and legacy will be riveted by this cinematic and emotionally charged tale.
About the Author:
Jhani Mills is a two-time award-winning author best known for her Astral Seeds trilogy. Her stories merge intense emotional arcs with richly layered worldbuilding, celebrating the resilience of the human spirit. Whether crafting futuristic thrillers or lyrical speculative tales, Jhani creates characters and conflicts that leave lasting scars—and unforgettable legacies.
