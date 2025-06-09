Hansa Biopharma To Host Science Deep Dive Virtual Investor Event On Guillain-Barré Syndrome On June 16, 2025

LUND, Sweden, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Biopharma AB, "Hansa" (Nasdaq Stockholm: HNSA) today announced that it will host a virtual investor event on Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) on Monday, June 16, 2025 at 14:00 CEST / 8:00 AM EDT. Pre-registration is required and can be found at this link.

Presentations by Dr. David R. Cornblath, MD, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and Dr. Simon Rinaldi MRCP (Neuro), PhD, University of Oxford will discuss the unmet need and current treatment landscape for GBS, an acute, rare, paralyzing inflammatory disease of the peripheral nervous system, as well as the role of Immunoglobulin G (IgG) in GBS and recent advancements in science and research.

Company management including Hitto Kaufmann, Chief R&D Officer, and Elisabeth Sonesson, VP, Global Franchise Lead Autoimmunity, will highlight current activities and anticipated milestones for the Company in the autoimmune space.

A live Q&A will follow the presentations. This is the first in a series of Science Deep Dive virtual events specifically aimed for the investor community and focusing on Hansa's disease areas - Autoimmune, Gene Therapy, and Kidney Transplantation.

About David R. Cornblath, MD

Dr. David Cornblath received his medical degree from Case Western Reserve University, completed an internship at University Hospitals in Cleveland, Ohio, and neurology residency at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. He served as Clinical Fellow of the Muscular Dystrophy Association at the Peripheral Nerve Morphology Laboratory and then joined the Faculty at Johns Hopkins, rising to rank of Professor and serving as Director of the Neurology EMG Laboratory. Currently retired, Dr. Cornblath continues to consult, serving on safety monitoring boards and clinical trial development programs. He also holds the title of Professor Emeritus of Neurology at Johns Hopkins.

About Simon Rinaldi, MRCP(Neuro), PhD

Dr. Simon Rinaldi is a clinician scientist and clinical neurologist who leads the University of Oxford's programme of inflammatory neuropathy research. This research spans from in vitro disease modelling using cell-based assays to biomarker discovery, clinical phenotyping, and clinical trials. His lab has developed models of immune mediated axonal injury and demyelination using human induced pluripotent stem cell derived myelinating co-cultures. These experimental systems are now being used to learn more about the mechanisms of immune-mediated peripheral nerve injury, and are a valuable tool in the search for novel auto-antibodies and for the discovery and pre-clinical evaluation of fluid biomarkers. The lab also runs the only UK based diagnostic testing service for nodal and paranodal antibodies, which associate with distinct forms of autoimmune nodopathy, and the underlying B-cell biology of these and related peripheral nerve disorders is a more recent area of study. His research programme also includes a clinical / observational study of chronic inflammatory neuropathy (Bio-SPiN). The group additionally contributes to and benefits from close links with the comprehensive and high-quality clinical-serological database of 2000 patients encapsulated in the International GBS Outcome Study (IGOS) and has been involved in therapeutic trials in Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyradiculoneuropathy (CIDP), and multifocal motor neuropathy (MMN).

Conference call details

To register and to submit questions in advance, please use the following link:

To participate in the telephone conference, please use the dial-in details provided below:

Participant Dial In (Toll Free): 1-833-821-3542

Participant International Dial In: 1-412-652-1248

The webcast will be available on:

Contacts for more information:

Evan Ballantyne, Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

Stephanie Kenney, VP Global Corporate Affairs

[email protected]

Notes to editors

About Hansa Biopharma

Hansa Biopharma AB is a pioneering commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop and commercialize innovative, lifesaving and life-altering treatments for patients with rare immunological conditions. The company has a rich and expanding research and development program based on its proprietary IgG-cleaving enzyme technology platform, to address serious unmet medical needs in autoimmune diseases, gene therapy and transplantation. The company's portfolio includes imlifidase, a first-in-class immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibody-cleaving enzyme therapy, which has been shown to enable kidney transplantation in highly sensitized patients and HNSA-5487, a next-generation IgG cleaving molecule with redosing potential. Hansa Biopharma is based in Lund, Sweden, and has operations in Europe and the U.S. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker HNSA. Find out more at and follow us on LinkedIn .

©2025 Hansa Biopharma AB. Hansa Biopharma, the beacon logo, IDEFIRIX, and IDEFIRIX flower logo are trademarks of Hansa Biopharma AB, Lund, Sweden. All rights reserved.

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4159623

The following files are available for download: