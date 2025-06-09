HMC Continues Efficient Emergency Response During Eid Holidays

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation's (HMC) Emergency Services continued to deliver uninterrupted and efficient care to patients across Qatar on the second day of Eid Al-Adha, with emergency departments and ambulance services operating around the clock.

HMC's Paediatric Emergency Centres (PECs) recorded a total of 1,946 patient visits across all centers on the second day of Eid, marking a slight increase from the first day. PEC Al Saad saw the highest number of visits with 961 patients, followed by PEC Al Rayyan (394), PEC Al Wakra (304), PEC Airport (193), and PEC Al Khor (94).

Only one urgent case was reported, from PEC Al Saad. One PICU diagnosis was recorded at AWH Pediatric Emergency Department, involving a child with stridor and possible apnea. A total of 67 patients were admitted to observation units, with PEC Al Saad accounting for the majority (36), followed by PEC Al Wakra (12), PEC Al Rayyan (9), PEC Al Khor (5), and PEC Airport (5). The Medical Care and Research Center (MCRC) received six admissions, while four patients were referred from PEC Al Wakra to Al Wakra Hospital and one patient from PEC Al Khor was admitted to Al Khor Hospital. Additionally, PEC Al Saad referred two patients to Sidra Emergency Department and one patient to Sidra inpatient services.

At HMC's main Emergency Department at Hamad General Hospital, a total of 683 cases were recorded. Among them, 53% were male, with the 15–30-year age group accounting for the largest segment (242 cases). The top presenting complaints were gastrointestinal-related issues (137 cases), nausea and vomiting (15 cases), and road traffic accidents (9 cases).

The Ambulance Service remained fully operational, receiving 745 calls in a 24-hour period. Of these, 664 were classified as Priority One, and 265 as Priority Two. LifeFlight services were utilised for eight emergency transfers, and 21 road traffic accidents were reported during the period.

HMC reaffirmed its commitment to providing round-the-clock emergency services throughout the Eid holidays. All emergency departments, including pediatric emergency centers, will continue operating 24/7. PECs will remain open for medical emergencies involving children under the age of 14. The Nesma'ak 16060 call center and the 16000 Government Healthcare Hotline also remain available 24/7 to support the public during the Eid break.

