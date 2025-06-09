MICK HUCKNALL AND LOLA YOUNG TO BE HONOURED WITH PRESTIGIOUS ASCAP AWARDS

ASCAP GOLDEN NOTE AWARD TO BE PRESENTED TO MICK HUCKNALL TO MARK SIMPLY RED'S 40TH ANNIVERSARY

LOLA YOUNG TO RECEIVE ASCAP VANGUARD AWARD

IMAGES

LONDON, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ASCAP , the American Society of Composers , Authors and Publishers , today announced that it will present two of its most prestigious awards to Mick Hucknall and Lola Young .

As part of a VIP celebration of its incredible UK talent, ASCAP will present the ASCAP Golden Note Award to mark 40 years of success for Mick Hucknall and Simply Red. The prestigious Golden Note is one of the top acknowledgments that ASCAP bestows upon songwriters and composers who have achieved extraordinary career milestones and was last presented in the UK to Duran Duran in 2016 (past recipients also include George Michael, Elton John, Blondie, Usher, Lionel Richie, Jay-Z and Stevie Wonder).

"Mick Hucknall has made an indelible mark on a generation with his impassioned vocals and classic songwriting," said ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams. "His singular mix of soul, funk and pop sounds made him a master of blue-eyed soul. We are thrilled to present him with the ASCAP Golden Note Award."

With over 60 million albums sold worldwide, five UK #1 albums, two billion streams across streaming platforms worldwide, and over one million YouTube subscribers, Mick Hucknall's Simply Red remain one of the UK's most successful bands. Hucknall formed Simply Red in 1985 in Manchester and enjoyed early success with first single "Money's Too Tight to Mention" and the Brit Award-nominated album Picture Book. This was followed by their breakthrough to superstardom and global hits. Simply Red have recently embarked on their 2025 40th Anniversary Tour across South America, Europe and the UK.

The event will also see the presentation of the ASCAP Vanguard Award to South London singer-songwriter Lola Young. The award recognizes ASCAP members whose innovative work is helping to shape the future of music.

"Lola Young has captured fans around the globe with her honest, humorous and provocative music," continued Williams. "It is exciting to see the world recognize her talent and we know she will reach even greater heights with her career. We look forward to presenting her with the ASCAP Vanguard Award in recognition of her growing list of achievements."

Lola Young recently won the Rising Star Award at the Ivors 2025, and boasting over one billion all-time streams globally across her catalogue of releases, she continues to achieve tremendous success. Her platinum-certified #1 single "Messy" from her acclaimed 2024 album, This Wasn't Meant for You Anyway, held the top spot in the UK for four consecutive weeks, making Lola one of only two British female artists to reach #1 in the UK singles chart within the last year. At 24, she is also the youngest British artist to have a #1 single since Dave with "Starlight" in 2022, while "Messy" becomes the first #1 solo single from the youngest British female artist since Dua Lipa with "New Rules" in 2017.

Concurrently in America, "Messy" recently hit #1 on the Billboard Pop Airplay chart, #1 at Hot Adult Contemporary, #1 on the Alternative Rock Billboard chart as well as reaching the upper regions of the Billboard Hot 100. Lola is the first female artist to have a debut single go #1 at both pop and alternative charts since Lorde's "Royals."

ASCAP will celebrate its winning UK songwriters and composers for their work across music, TV and film at a private event on Tuesday 17 June 2025 with Mick Hucknall and Lola Young in attendance. The night will also celebrate the UK writers of the 2025 Song of the Year, Top Streaming Song, Top Hot Dance / Electronic Song, Top Box Office Film of the Year and many more.

Follow #ASCAPAwards on Instagram, @ASCAP on Facebook and Twitter.

About ASCAP

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) is a membership association of more than one million songwriters, composers and music publishers, and represents some of the world's most talented music creators. Founded and governed by songwriters, composers and publishers, it is the only performing rights organization in the U.S. that operates on a not-for-profit basis. ASCAP licenses a repertory of over 20 million musical works to hundreds of thousands of businesses that use music, including streaming services, cable television, radio and satellite radio and brick and mortar businesses such as retail stores, hotels, clubs, restaurants and bars. ASCAP collects the licensing fees; identifies, matches and processes trillions of performances every year; and returns nearly 90 cents of every dollar back to its members as royalties. The ASCAP blanket license offers an efficient solution for businesses to legally perform ASCAP music while respecting the right of songwriters and composers to be paid fairly. ASCAP puts music creators first, advocating for their rights and the value of music on Capitol Hill, driving innovation that moves the industry forward, building community and providing the resources and support that creators need to succeed in their careers. Learn more and stay in touch at , on X and Instagra @ASCAP and on Facebook .

SOURCE ASCAP - American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED