RTA Launches Traffic Enhancements In 40 Locations Across Dubai This Summer



Scope includes school zones, development areas, and major roads

Improvements cover 22 streets and key areas, 9 school zones, 5 development areas, and internal roads Work will be carried out during the summer holiday to minimise impacts on daily traffic flow and ensure the highest safety standards

Dubai. Roads and Transport Authority. 8th June 2025:

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) commenced a series of traffic improvements across 40 key locations in the Emirate, scheduled for implementation between June and September 2025. The works will cover 22 major streets, 9 school zones, more than 5 development areas, and several internal roads in Tolerance District, Al Khawaneej 2, and Nad Al Sheba. These improvements will be carried out during the summer holiday to minimise disruption to daily traffic flow while ensuring the highest safety standards at all targeted sites.

RTA remains committed to enhancing Dubai's road infrastructure to keep pace with the ongoing urban expansion and economic development. These efforts form part of a broader strategy to improve traffic flow, road safety, journey times, and connectivity between residential, educational, and development areas across the city.

The next phase will include traffic enhancements at key locations, such as Jumeirah Village Circle towards Hessa Street, Ras Al Khor Road, Al Thanya Street, and King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street. Additional improvements will be made to Al Meydan Street, Al Sa'ada Street, Al Asayel Street, and the junction of Al Wasl Street with Al Manara Street.

As part of its commitment to improving traffic efficiency and road safety around educational institutions, RTA is undertaking roadworks at nine strategic school zone locations. This includes upgrades at the Al Warqa 1 school complex, the construction of an additional bus entrance at GEMS School in Al Warqa 3, the widening of access and exit points around The English College in Al Safa 1 on Sheikh Zayed Road, and the installation of a signal-controlled pedestrian crossing on Al Seedaf Street in Al Barsha 1. These measures aim to ease congestion during peak morning and afternoon hours.

In response to the emirate's population growth and booming economy, RTA is also implementing traffic solutions at five major development zones. This includes the construction of a direct access route to Al Muhaisnah labour camps from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, upgrades to Al Mustaqbal Street (Brookfield) for improved access to newly developed residential communities, better connectivity between Al Khail Road and Al Asayel Street via Al Marabea' Street, and enhancements at Nad Al Hamar junction near Lootah Mosque. Additionally, new parking facilities will be developed to serve Zayed Educational Complex in Oud Al Muteena 1.

RTA will also complete internal roadworks in various areas, including Tolerance District, Al Khawaneej 2, Jebel Ali Industrial 1, Nad Al Sheba, and Al Warqa. Pedestrian walkways will be constructed in Al Quoz Creative Zone to improve pedestrian safety.