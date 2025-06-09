U.S. Strongly Condemns Assassination Attempt On Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe

MENAFN - AzerNews) The United States has strongly condemned the recent assassination attempt against Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe,reports.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a statement calling the attack a direct threat to democracy. He attributed the incident to the increasingly violent rhetoric coming from the highest levels of the Colombian government.

"Those who have witnessed Colombia's progress over the past decades in strengthening security and democracy must not allow the return of the dark days of political violence. President Petro must abandon inflammatory rhetoric and take steps to protect Colombian officials," the statement reads.

Rubio expressed solidarity with Senator Uribe's family, loved ones, and supporters, saying they are in his prayers. He also emphasized that those responsible for the attack must be brought to justice.