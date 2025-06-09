Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
U.S. Strongly Condemns Assassination Attempt On Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe

U.S. Strongly Condemns Assassination Attempt On Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe


2025-06-09 01:06:09
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The United States has strongly condemned the recent assassination attempt against Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe, Azernews reports.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a statement calling the attack a direct threat to democracy. He attributed the incident to the increasingly violent rhetoric coming from the highest levels of the Colombian government.

"Those who have witnessed Colombia's progress over the past decades in strengthening security and democracy must not allow the return of the dark days of political violence. President Petro must abandon inflammatory rhetoric and take steps to protect Colombian officials," the statement reads.

Rubio expressed solidarity with Senator Uribe's family, loved ones, and supporters, saying they are in his prayers. He also emphasized that those responsible for the attack must be brought to justice.

MENAFN09062025000195011045ID1109650170

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search