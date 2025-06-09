Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rutte, Fidan Discuss Efforts To End Russian War In Ukraine


2025-06-09 01:05:51
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by Ukrinform with reference to TRT Haber .

“Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had a phone call with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. During the call, efforts to end the war between Ukraine and Russia were assessed,” the outlet reports.

Read also: Turkey becoming one of main centers of peace diplomacy - Erdoga

Rutte and Fidan also discussed preparations for the NATO summit, which will be held in The Hague on June 24-25, the report adds.

Read also: Trump open to meeting Putin and Zelensky in Turkey

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Fidan said Turkey was ready to hold a trilateral meeting involving the presidents of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia, and also looks forward to the next round of Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul.

Photo: AA

