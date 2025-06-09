Rutte, Fidan Discuss Efforts To End Russian War In Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Ukrinform with reference to TRT Haber .

“Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had a phone call with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. During the call, efforts to end the war between Ukraine and Russia were assessed,” the outlet reports.

Rutte and Fidan also discussed preparations for the NATO summit, which will be held in The Hague on June 24-25, the report adds.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Fidan said Turkey was ready to hold a trilateral meeting involving the presidents of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia, and also looks forward to the next round of Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul.

