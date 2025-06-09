Rutte, Fidan Discuss Efforts To End Russian War In Ukraine
“Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had a phone call with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. During the call, efforts to end the war between Ukraine and Russia were assessed,” the outlet reports.Read also: Turkey becoming one of main centers of peace diplomacy - Erdoga
Rutte and Fidan also discussed preparations for the NATO summit, which will be held in The Hague on June 24-25, the report adds.Read also: Trump open to meeting Putin and Zelensky in Turkey
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Fidan said Turkey was ready to hold a trilateral meeting involving the presidents of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia, and also looks forward to the next round of Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul.
Photo: AA
