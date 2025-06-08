Bengaluru Stampede: 'Arrestkohli' Trends As Angry Cricket Fans Demand Accountability Khaleej Times

After the IPL victory parade of Royal Challengers Bengaluru turned into a stampede killing 11, a police complaint has been filed against cricketer Virat Kohli.

ANI reported that a complaint has been submitted at Bengaluru's Cubbon Park Police Station against Kohli by social activist HM Venkatesh.

The Police have stated that the complaint will be considered under an already registered case and examined during the course of the ongoing investigation of the stampede incident.

The Bengaluru Police have filed an FIR against the RCB franchise, in which they have said that they had denied permission to conduct the event at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB has been listed as the first accused in the FIR, along with DNA Entertainment, the franchise's event partners, and the KSCA, which is in charge of the stadium, reported ESPN.

Four people, three from an event management company and one official from the Royal Challengers Bengaluru cricket team were arrested early on Friday, June 6.

Two senior officials of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), secretary A Shankar and treasurer ES Jairam, have resigned from their positions citing "moral responsibility" for the stampede.

#ArrestKohli trends on X

Venkatesh has alleged that Kohli promoted“gambling through IPL,” which incited the crowd and led to the tragedy.

“Virat Kohli of the Bangalore RCB team is the most prominent among those who participated in such gambling and incited people to gather in a specific place and caused this tragedy. Therefore, we request you to please make Virat Kohli and his team members accused in the FIR of this tragedy and take action," Venkatesh said in his complaint.

Kohli, whose heroic winning moments were being widely shared after RCB's IPL win, has been facing massive backlash online after the stampede.

The hashtag #ArrestKohli has been trending on the social media platform X as a section of IPL fans demanded cricketer be held accountable.

Some fans also pointed out that it was unfair to blame the cricketer as he wasn't the organiser of the event.

How the stampede happened

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's celebrations after their first IPL win soon turned sour after a stampede at their victory parade ate the M Chinnaswamy Stadium left 11 dead and 47 fans injured .

Joyous cricket fans had come out to celebrate and welcome home their heroes after RCB beat Punjab Kings in a roller-coaster Indian Premier League cricket final on June 3 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

But the euphoria of the vast crowds in the southern tech city of Bengaluru ended in disaster. The stampede took place when thousands of fans attempted to enter the stadium in a hurry from various gates.