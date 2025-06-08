403
Eating For Longevity: Lessons From Flavonoid-Rich Diets
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Healthier ageing has been the focus of major research in medical science for decades. A long-term study, the results of which were released recently, sheds more light in this direction. The key finding is that flavonoid-rich foods such as black tea, berries, citrus fruits, and apples could lower the risk of developing serious health conditions and improve the potential to live longer. The research reveals that increasing the diversity of flavonoids within diet could help prevent the development of health conditions such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease (CVD), cancer and neurological disease.
The research, conducted by scientists from Edith Cowan University (ECU), Queen's University Belfast, and the Harvard T H Chan School of Public Health, highlighted that flavonoids (natural compounds found in many colourful fruits and vegetables), could play a key role in helping us stay strong, active, and mentally sharp as we age. Published in Nature Food, the study tracked more than 120,000 participants ageing from 40-70 years for more than a decade. It is the first study of its kind to suggest that there is a benefit to consuming a wide range of flavonoids beyond that of simply consuming a high quantity.
“The goal of medical research is not just to help people live longer but to ensure they stay healthy for as long as possible,” ECU adjunct lecturer Dr Nicola Bondonno said.“We know from previous research that people who have a higher flavonoid intake tend to live longer, and they are also less likely to get any of the major chronic diseases such as dementia, diabetes, or heart disease”.
The study, which analysed data from 62,743 women and 23,687 men over 24 years, found that women with the highest flavonoid intakes had a 15% lower risk of frailty, a 12% lower risk of impaired physical function, and a 12% lower risk of poor mental health compared to those with the lowest intakes. While fewer associations were observed in men, higher flavonoid intake was still linked to a lower risk of poor mental health.
ECU Research Fellow, first author and co-lead of the study, Dr Benjamin Parmenter made the initial discovery that a flavonoid-diverse diet is good for health. He said:“Flavonoid intakes of around 500mg a day was associated with a 16% lower risk of all-cause mortality, as well as a ~10% lower risk of CVD, type 2 diabetes, and respiratory disease. That's roughly the amount of flavonoids that you would consume in two cups of tea. However, those who consumed the widest diversity of flavonoids, had an even lower risk of these diseases, even when consuming the same total amount. So for example, instead of just drinking tea, it's better to eat a range of flavonoid-rich foods to make up your intake, because different flavonoids come from different foods.”
Senior author Prof Aedin Cassidy from Queens University Belfast stressed that flavonoids are well known for reducing oxidative stress and inflammation, supporting blood vessel health, and even helping to maintain skeletal muscle mass – all of which are important for preventing frailty and maintaining physical function and mental health as we age.
According to Prof Eric Rimm from Harvard T H Chan School of Public Health, the study participants who increased their intake of flavonoid-rich food by three servings a day, had a 6-11% lower risk across all three of the ageing outcomes in females, and a 15% lower risk of poor mental health in males.“Overall, these findings underscore the potential for simple dietary modifications to impact overall quality of life and contribute to the optimisation of healthy ageing,” he added.
