403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Magnitude 6.3 Quake Rocks Columbia Capital
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, June 8 (KUNA) -- A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck Columbia's capital city, Bogota on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Service said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometers, northeast of Paratebueno, a city about 116 miles southeast of the capital, Bogot, the service said in a press release.
People started rushing out onto the street to seek safety as there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. (end)
amm
The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometers, northeast of Paratebueno, a city about 116 miles southeast of the capital, Bogot, the service said in a press release.
People started rushing out onto the street to seek safety as there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. (end)
amm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- Naoris Protocol Raises $3M In Strategic Round Led By Mason Labs
- Reddio's Exclusive Token Generation Event (TGE) And Alpha Trading On Binance Wallet - May 29, 2025
- GSR Invests In Maverix Securities To Support The Launch Of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
CommentsNo comment