Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Magnitude 6.3 Quake Rocks Columbia Capital


2025-06-08 03:04:39
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, June 8 (KUNA) -- A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck Columbia's capital city, Bogota on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Service said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometers, northeast of Paratebueno, a city about 116 miles southeast of the capital, Bogot, the service said in a press release.
People started rushing out onto the street to seek safety as there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. (end)
