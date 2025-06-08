E-Passports For Indians: Do You Need To Replace Current Passport? Features, Benefits Explained

India has rolled out electronic passport for its citizens, a document that comes with enhanced data security. It combines both the paper and an electronic passport, and can be visually identified with a gold coloured symbol printed below the front cover.

One of the distinguishing features of the ePassport is the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Chip which is embedded in the passport. This chip contains biometric details and personal information of the holder.

How does the ePassport help?

A major benefit is the added layer of security that the document provides. Personal information will be available in printed form on the booklet, along with being digitally signed in the chip.

This can be securely authenticated by immigration officials across the world, which prevents fraudulent activities and safeguards passports from forgery.

Do you have to replace existing passport?

Indians with a valid passport do not have to replace it with an ePassport. All passports will continue to remain valid until the expiration date. However, after expiration, when applying for renewal, if the passport office is issuing ePassports, all citizens applying in that office will get it.

The phase wise roll out of ePassport, covering all Passport Offices across India, may take a few months, according to India's Ministry of External Affairs.

How to apply for a new passport or renewal?Go to India's Passport Seva website, and under services, click on apply for fresh/re-issue passport. If you do not have an account, register a new one.Select your Regional Passport office based on your current location, which will then decide the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) you need to visit.Fill up personal details, and ensure they are accurate before submitting the application, as changes can not be made later.

After submission, a unique Application Reference Number (ARN) will be generated.Pay and schedule your appointment. Select your preferred PSK.

After the appointment is confirmed, you will receive an SMS confirmation. Carry all essential documents when visiting the PSK. In case of minor applicants (below 4 years of age), also carry a recent passport size photograph (4.5 X 3.5 cm) with white background.

Only the passport offices that are technically enabled for ePassports will issue them; others will continue issuing the normal passport until nationwide rollout of the electronic document is complete.

Cities issuing ePassports

According to Indian media outlets, the following areas are issuing the electronic document:



Chennai

Hyderabad

Bhubaneswar

Surat

Nagpur

Goa

Jammu

Shimla

Raipur

Amritsar

Jaipur Ranchi