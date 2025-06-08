403
EUR/USD Weekly Forecast 08/06: Volatile Fight Higher (Chart)
- As expected this past Thursday the ECB lowered its Main Refinancing Rate by another 25 basis points to an interest rate of 2.25%. The European Central Bank made it clear this is likely the last interest rate cut for a while and they will now try to allow economic results over the mid-term determine their next actions. Meaning the ECB is now going to wait on the U.S Fed to act. Friday's U.S jobs numbers came in slightly better than expected, but analysts are arguing about interpretations. The EUR/USD moved lower going into the weekend, but did this after touching mid-term highs on Thursday which saw the 1.15000 level coming into sight. Consumer Price Index data will come from the U.S this Wednesday and this will affect sentiment in Forex. Forex trading remains unsteady and trends have been difficult for short-term wagers. Financial institutions appear to still be leaning into a weaker USD outlook. Over the mid-term the EUR/USD has certainly recovered value, but its move upwards has been filled by bursts of volatility which have left vulnerable day traders open to a Forex market that has not been easy to navigate. A one month chart of the EUR/USD does show upwards movement, but not an easily accomplished trend.
- The EUR/USD has certainly seen strong tests lower, but over the mid-term the currency pair has fought back and stayed within a realm that continues to cling to the 1.14000 level. The price of the EUR/USD since the second week of April has traversed current levels now being traded. Technical traders may want to continue to look at support levels as places to wager on upside, but make sure they do not get too greedy about higher ratios being sustained.
