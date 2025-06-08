Azerbaijan Organizes Another Humanitarian Campaign In Syria For Eid Al-Adha

MENAFN - AzerNews) Azerbaijan has carried out another humanitarian initiative in Syria in honor of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha,reports.

On June 7–8, aid was distributed under the slogan "The sincerest greetings from the Azerbaijani people to the brotherly people of Syria" in war-affected areas around Damascus, Homs, and the Homs countryside.

According to Azerbaijan's Embassy in Syria, the campaign was organized on the initiative of the embassy, with support from the Azerbaijan International Development Agency (AIDA). As part of the campaign, sacrificial meat was distributed to 320 families affected by the conflict.

The humanitarian effort also involved local Syrian partners, including the“Hayat” Foundation, and volunteer groups such as “Sawaid al-Ihsan” (“Helping Hands”) and“Basmat al-Hayat” (“Smile of Life”).

On the first day, aid was delivered to families in Eastern and Western Ghouta, areas surrounding Damascus. On the second day, distribution continued in the city of Homs and nearby regions. Many of the recipient families were headed by widows with multiple children, who lost their husbands in Syria's long-standing civil war.

In total, around 1,500 people benefited from the two-day campaign.

The families expressed heartfelt gratitude to the people and government of Azerbaijan, sending warm wishes in return.

This humanitarian initiative aligns with President Ilham Aliyev's directive to continue supporting the Syrian population. Azerbaijan previously sent 200 tons of humanitarian aid to Syria at the end of last year. Additionally, from March 25–27 of this year, AIDA and the Azerbaijani Embassy in Damascus organized iftar meals for 1,000 orphaned children during the holy month of Ramadan.