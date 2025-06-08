Ukraine's Air Defenses Neutralize 40 Out Of 49 Russian Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram .

Starting at 21:00 on Saturday, June 7, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 49 strike UAVs, including Shahed drones and various types of decoy drones, launched from Kursk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia). In addition, the enemy fired an Oniks anti-ship missile (launched from temporarily occupied Crimea) and two guided Kh-59/69 air-to-surface missiles (launched from airspace over the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region).

The main directions of the aerial attack were Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.

The air assault was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare (EW) and drone systems, as well as mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

As of 9:00 on Sunday, June 8, air defenses had neutralized 40 Shahed-type drones (and other drones) in the east, south, north, and center of the country. Of these, 22 were shot down by fire weapons, and 18 were lost from tracking or suppressed by EW systems.

Hits were recorded in five locations.

One killed, one injured in Russianattack on Kherson suburb

As Ukrinform previously reported, in Zaporizhzhia region, a private residential building burned down as a result of an attack by a Russian FPV drone, one person was injured.