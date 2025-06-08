Death Toll In June 7 Russian Strikes On Kharkiv Region Rises To Six, 44 Injured Police

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Kharkiv Region Police on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"Yesterday, the enemy killed six residents of Kharkiv region and injured 44 others: the police continue to document war crimes," the report reads.

It is noted that the city of Kharkiv, as well as Izium, Kharkiv, Chuhuiv, and Kupiansk districts came under attack. The invaders used missiles, guided aerial bombs (GABs), loitering munitions, and combat drones against the civilian population.

Early on June 7, the enemy launched a massive attack using GABs, missiles, and Geran-2 drones on the city of Kharkiv. Three people were killed - two women aged 59 and 86, and a 32-year-old man. As many as 22 people were injured.

Among the injured were two children - a 1.5-month-old baby and a 14-year-old girl - as well as two police officers and an emergency service worker.

As a result of the strikes, fires broke out in 12 apartments across three floors of a residential building; two cars were destroyed, a children's music school and a private home were damaged, and a massive fire began at a civilian enterprise.

In the evening, the Russians used a FAB (high-explosive aerial bomb) to strike the children's railway. A 30-year-old woman was killed at the site, and 18 people sustained various injuries. A 63-year-old man later died in the hospital from his wounds.

Strikes in Kharkiv district also damaged residential homes and vehicles. A 73-year-old man was killed when a Russian GAB hit the village of Kozacha Lopan. Another local resident, 46 years old, was injured.

In the village of Staryi Saltiv, a drone hit the area between a shop and a local church. Three people were injured - women aged 46 and 50, and a 30-year-old man. They were hospitalized.

In the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, a 45-year-old man was injured in a GAB strike.

On June 7, police conducted 25 on-site investigations and added data from 15 criminal cases related to the armed aggression of the Russian Federation to the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations.

