Sundar Pichai: Google To Expand Engineering Team Through 2026, AI Will Empower Not Replace

Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced at the Bloomberg Tech Summit that the company will continue to expand its engineering team until 2026. He emphasized that AI will empower employees rather than replace them.

While other tech companies like Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta are cutting thousands of jobs, Google is creating new opportunities for engineers. According to Pichai, AI is not a job-loss technology but a tool to help people work more efficiently.

AI and Engineers: A Powerful Partnership

"As we explore new opportunities, the strength of our engineers guides our direction. I expect us to hire more engineers next year (until 2026)," Pichai said. While AI can speed up routine tasks, human talent is still needed for creative work like innovation. Google clearly recognizes this, Pichai explained.

YouTube, Waymo, Quantum Computing: New Talent for New Paths

Pichai mentioned several exciting projects Google is supporting: Waymo's self-driving cars, quantum computing, and YouTube's global growth. He noted that the number of YouTube channels in India has crossed 100 million, with 15,000 channels having over a million subscribers. All of these demonstrate Google's ongoing need for highly skilled engineers.

A Responsible Perspective on AI's Future

Pichai didn't dismiss concerns about AI but acknowledged that the technology is still imperfect.“AI can sometimes make fundamental mistakes. Have we reached AGI (Artificial General Intelligence)? No one can say for sure,” he said. Previously, Google cut around 12,000 jobs in 2023, and minor cuts occurred industry-wide in 2024-25. But Pichai's statement suggests Google is ready to reinvest in human capital.

Sundar Pichai's vision is clear: AI shouldn't be about hype or fear. Instead, it should be about partnering with human talent, shaping new technologies, and showing the world a new direction. Google will take steps towards this, and the role of engineers is crucial, he said.