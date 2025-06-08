Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Judge Says Will Block Trump Ban On Foreign Students At Harvard

2025-06-08 04:24:37
A US judge will temporarily halt the Trump administration's efforts to block Harvard university from enrolling and hosting foreign students, judge Allison Burroughs said at a hearing in Boston on Thursday.

The eventual order "gives some protection to international students" as Harvard and the administration prepare to make their cases, she said.

