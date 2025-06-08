Sharjah Expands Power Grid, Replaces Overhead Electric Cables In Some Rural Areas

Sharjah's power grid has undergone a major expansion across the central region - energising more than 15 key locations in a move aimed at boosting reliability and meeting the growing electricity needs of emerging residential and economic zones.

The project by Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) saw the installation of over 81.7km of high- and low-voltage cables, covering areas such as Al Dhaid, Madam, Maliha, and Al Bataeh. It forms part of SEWA's plan to modernise infrastructure in non-coastal areas and improve efficiency by reducing power loss across the network.

The works are part of a larger shift to provide more dependable and high-capacity electricity services outside city centres .“We are witnessing steady development in the central region, and our role is to ensure the power network grows with it. This isn't a temporary fix. It's a long-term investment to serve the community and support future expansion,” Eng. Khalifa Mohammed Al Tunaiji, Director of SEWA's Central Region, told Khaleej Times.

SEWA also connected more than 45 residential, agricultural, industrial, and government projects to the upgraded grid. Among the major developments that received power are Sharjah Safari, the Wheat Farm, Al Dhaid University, Al Jubail Market, the Wildlife Museum, and several schools and mosques.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

As part of the upgrade, SEWA began replacing overhead lines with underground cable systems - a step typically limited to urban infrastructure. Al Tunaiji said the underground shift will enhance safety, improve network stability, and help protect the grid during adverse weather conditions.“This is about providing equal service to all areas of Sharjah - urban or rural,” he added.

The central region, once considered peripheral, has seen a steady rise in development with new housing projects, agricultural ventures, and public facilities. SEWA's infrastructure expansion is aligned with Sharjah's broader vision for sustainable and inclusive growth across the emirate.

Looking ahead, SEWA plans to install more distribution substations and complete the removal of all remaining overhead lines in the central region by 2026, Al Tunaiji confirmed.“We're committed to building a grid that's ready for the future - reliable, efficient, and accessible to everyone,” he said.

SEWA's latest rollout reflects a growing national focus on infrastructure equity and energy security as the UAE continues to expand services into emerging regions and satellite towns.