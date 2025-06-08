Ongoing Eid Al-Adha Food Support Reaches Families Under Leyla Aliyeva's Initiative
The latest distribution took place in Baku's Narimanov district, where 100 low-income families received food packages containing portions of meat from sacrificed animals, as part of the holiday celebrations.
The "Our Kitchen" initiative, spearheaded by Leyla Aliyeva, aims to promote social solidarity by providing hot meals and food aid to families in need. Since its launch, the project's volunteers have served hundreds of thousands of people across Baku and surrounding areas, offering not only meals but also a sense of compassion and hope.
Additionally, the official website of the "Bizim Mətbəx" project ( ) is now live, enabling individuals to contribute donations or sign up as volunteers to support the cause.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GSR Invests In Maverix Securities To Support The Launch Of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Yala Brings Cross-Chain Bitcoin Liquidity To Solana
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
CommentsNo comment