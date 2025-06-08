Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ongoing Eid Al-Adha Food Support Reaches Families Under Leyla Aliyeva's Initiative

Ongoing Eid Al-Adha Food Support Reaches Families Under Leyla Aliyeva's Initiative


2025-06-08 03:06:19
(MENAFN- AzerNews) A charity initiative under the "Bizim Mətbəx" ("Our Kitchen") social project, launched by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder of the IDEA Public Union, is continuing its support for low-income families on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, Azernews reports.

The latest distribution took place in Baku's Narimanov district, where 100 low-income families received food packages containing portions of meat from sacrificed animals, as part of the holiday celebrations.

The "Our Kitchen" initiative, spearheaded by Leyla Aliyeva, aims to promote social solidarity by providing hot meals and food aid to families in need. Since its launch, the project's volunteers have served hundreds of thousands of people across Baku and surrounding areas, offering not only meals but also a sense of compassion and hope.

Additionally, the official website of the "Bizim Mətbəx" project ( ) is now live, enabling individuals to contribute donations or sign up as volunteers to support the cause.

MENAFN08062025000195011045ID1109648835

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search