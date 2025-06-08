HMC Reports Smooth Eid Operations With Fewer Emergency Cases
Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation's (HMC)'s main Emergency Department at Hamad General Hospital recorded a total of 799 patient visits on the first day of Eid Al-Adha, with medical officials reporting a quieter-than-usual holiday period compared to previous years.
A resident physician at the Emergency Department, Dr. Aisha Al-Sada confirmed that emergency services were adequately staffed and operations ran smoothly throughout the holiday.“The number of cases was relatively low compared to other Eid holidays, and the diagnoses remain consistent with previous years,” she said.Read Also
Of the 799 patients, 53% were male, and the majority fell within the 15 to 30 age group, accounting for 212 cases. The most commonly reported conditions were gastrointestinal complaints (120 cases), followed by road traffic accidents (16), and nausea and vomiting (13).
In addition to adult emergency services, HMC's Paediatric Emergency Centres (PEC) received 1,664 cases. Despite the high number, Chairman of Pediatrics and Director of PECs at HMC, Dr. Mohammed Al Amri said that the volume was consistent with routine daily operations. Only one asthma-related case was admitted from Al Wakra Emergency Department.
A total of 76 patients were admitted to observation units across various emergency departments. The highest number of these - 47 cases - were recorded at the Al Sadd Emergency Department, with additional cases seen in PECs across Al Saad, Al Rayyan, Al Daayen, and Al Shamal.
The National Care and Research Center admitted 11 patients, and three more were admitted to Al Wakra Emergency Department.
The Ambulance Service received 799 calls on the first day of Eid Al-Adha. Among them, 541 were classified as Priority One cases, requiring urgent intervention, while 258 were Priority Two. Among the cases 21 of the calls were due to road traffic accidents, and three patients were transported via air ambulance.
