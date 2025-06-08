This Japanese Walking Hack Can Help You Shed Kilos Fast Here's How It Works

A unique walking technique used in Japan helps with rapid weight loss. With its help, you can shed several kilos without extensive walking.

Obesity is spreading like an epidemic these days. Many people suffer from this problem today. But most of the population of Japan is far from the problem of obesity. Their healthy lifestyle and some simple techniques are responsible for this. Instead of walking 10,000 steps every day, Japanese people adopt a walking technique, with the help of which they lose weight faster.

Japanese Walking Style

The walking technique of Japanese people is much talked about. With its help, you can lose several kilos without walking 10,000 steps. This is also called Interval walking training. This method was developed in Japan, using which people got good results.

How to walk?

In this Japanese technique, you need to walk for 30 minutes every day. But instead of walking continuously at the same speed, you need to practice walking slowly sometimes and fast sometimes. For example, you should walk slowly for 3 minutes and fast for 3 minutes. This process should be repeated for 30 minutes.

Doctor's advice

California-based gastroenterologist Dr. Saurabh Sethi, who studied at Harvard and Stanford, talked about this technique and called it a very effective practice for weight loss. This technique will greatly help in your weight loss journey.

Benefits of walking

According to health experts, walking every day gives many benefits to your body. It keeps your mental and physical health good. Apart from this, walking is also very beneficial for your blood pressure and heart.