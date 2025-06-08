Affordable MBBS In Central Asia: A Guide For Indian Students

Due to limited government medical seats and expensive private colleges in India, students are increasingly interested in pursuing medical education in Central Asian countries. Here's info on affordable options for Indian students.

Lakhs of aspirants pass medical entrance exams yearly, but India only has 55,616 government medical seats and 434 government medical colleges. The rest are expensive private institutions, dashing many dreams.

Many students now seek to fulfill their medical dreams in Central Asian countries, searching for affordable and quality education.

Many who pass medical entrance exams can't afford private colleges in India due to high fees and failing to meet NEET UG cut-offs.Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan are popular for Indian medical students. Many Uzbek universities offer English-medium MBBS based on NEET scores.Kyrgyzstan offers affordable MBBS with a one-year clinical internship, meeting NMC standards.Kazakhstan is a good option for Indian students, offering quality education at affordable tuition fees.Tajikistan attracts Indian students with its English-medium medical education and low tuition fees.Although between Europe and Asia, Georgia is considered a Central Asian MBBS hub, offering globally recognized degrees and modern education.