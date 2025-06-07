Guardiola Dreams Of World Cup Glory But Has No Plans To Leave City Anytime Soon

Pep Guardiola has no plans to leave Manchester City anytime soon but the Spaniard has often thought about what it would be like to guide an international team and says he would love to take on the challenge of a World Cup or Euros campaign.

"I would love to be in a World Cup, in a Euro, a Copa America,” Guardiola told Reuters in an exclusive interview.

“I have always thought about it. But it depends on many, many things. If it happens, it's fine. If it doesn't happen, it's more than fine as well."

After winning 12 domestic top-flight titles across Spain, Germany and England, Guardiola endured a trophyless campaign with City last season, a shock to the system after so much success.

While he came in for some stinging criticism over his elite squad's failure on all fronts, Guardiola said he was not interested in "proving the haters wrong” when City start afresh next season.

"It's to prove myself that I can do it, I don't want to have those feeling that last season left” he added.

"Because when we win, the wine tastes better afterwards, you sleep better. I don't know a manager who loses games and sleeps like a baby. It doesn't happen. You've got to worry. That's part of our life."

Top of Guardiola's 'to-do list' is to win another Champions League with City and should they cross paths once more with Real Madrid, his nemesis Carlo Ancelotti will not be in the opposing dugout after the Italian took charge of Brazil.

Mere mention of Ancelotti's departure was enough to put a smile on Guardiola's lips.

The pair faced each other five times in the knockout rounds of the Champions League, with the Italian coming out on top in all but one.

"I'm so happy for him,” Guardiola said. "But I'm so happy that he's not in Madrid anymore because all the time he beats me. That I don't have to handle it anymore."

The Spaniard added that it was unrealistic to expect him to win everything every year, and said that even the most successful athletes lose more than they win.

"I won 12 domestic leagues in 16 years. It's not bad, I would say. But you cannot win all the time. I cannot win the Champions League all the time," he added.

"Michael Jordan, the best athlete I've ever seen in my life won six NBA Championships in 15 years. Tiger Woods, one incredible golf player, Jack Nicklaus, I don't know how many he has. But they lost more Grand Slams than they won. It happens."

Enjoying a short holiday in Barcelona, Guardiola said he is just trying to live a "normal life" before football pulls him back in, with City set to play in the revamped Club World Cup in the United States from June 14 to July 13.

“Wake up later and don't be with the players. Try to live what would be a normal life,” Guardiola said.

“Go to a concert, lay down on the sofa, read books. I can play golf when my body allows me. Watch series that people suggest to me during the season to watch, like I'm not able to do.

"And I want to tell you something. Usually, I'm going to do the same things as you do in your life.”