The 6 Signs You Live In A Sick House: Why It's Important To Detect It And How To Reverse It

MENAFN - Costa Rica News) A home isn't just a place where you sleep and eat. It's a space that can directly influence the physical, mental, and emotional well-bein of those who live there. But what happens when that environment ceases to be a refuge and silently becomes a source of problems?

Veruska Gómez, a home cleaning and maintenance specialist, warns about a reality that many people ignore: homes can also become“sick.” And the most worrying thing is that the signs often go unnoticed until they affect the health and mood of the inhabitant .

According to Gómez, there are six clear signs that indicate a home is“sick,” and it is essential to detect them early to avoid more serious consequences. It's not just about aesthetic cleaning, but also about deep hygiene, stagnant energy, and conditions that can deteriorate both the property and its occupants.

1. Mold and Dampness on Walls

This is one of the most obvious symptoms. Excess moisture can weaken walls, floors, and ceilings, but it also encourages the growth of fungi that affect the respiratory system, especially in people with allergies or asthma.

2. Visible Cracks

In addition to structural risk, cracks in walls or ceilings also reflect an imbalance in the home's energy. Although it may sound symbolic, many schools of thought-such as feng shui-associate this damage with emotional conflicts or personal blockages.

3. Persistent Bad Odors

If the bad odor doesn't disappear even with cleaning products, there are likely sources of moisture, bacteria, or a lack of proper ventilation. This can trigger headaches, irritability, and even constant nausea.

4. Accumulation of Dirty Clothes

Beyond the visual clutter, unwashed clothes harbor mites, dust, and polluting particles that affect indoor air quality. They also contribute to discouragement and a sense of chaos.

5. Dirty Shoes Inside the House

In Costa Rica, it's still common for many people to come inside with shoes on, but this brings dirt, germs, and toxins from outside, which spread throughout the home.

6. Grease and Dirt in the Kitchen

The kitchen is the heart of the home, and if it's neglected, the entire environment suffers. Accumulated grease, residue in corners, and unpleasant odors affect hygiene and the overall atmosphere.

Gómez suggests starting with a deep cleaning, room by room. But that's not enough.“Cleaning must be constant and accompanied by daily ventilation, disinfection, and disposal of objects that no longer serve a purpose. A healthy home is a light home,” she comments. She also emphasizes the importance of natural light and air circulation. Opening windows at least once a day renews energy and reduces humidity.

Clutter, no matter how small, accumulates emotional and physical weight. Therefore, it is recommended to dedicate one day a month to sort through drawers, shelves, and forgotten corners.

A sick home not only affects physical health but also emotional balance. People tend to feel more tired, irritable, or unmotivated when they live in stuffy, dark, or dirty environments. The good news is that, with simple habits and discipline, any home can recover and once again become a place of refuge and peace. In Gómez's words:“A healthy home is not measured by how expensive it is, but by how well it is maintained. And that is in our hands.”-

