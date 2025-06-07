Horror In Paradise: The Police Operation To Free The American Tourist In Bocas Del Toro Panama

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) At 11:57 a.m. on Friday, June 6, as President José Raúl Mulino announced a possible mediation with banana growers through the Catholic Church, a tense and chaotic scene erupted in Alto del Guabo, Bocas del Toro, that shook social media and set off security alarms. Standing in the middle of a road blocked with rocks, sticks, and shouts of protest, an American tourist tried to avoid the closure. She wanted to continue her journey, unaware that the road, frequented by locals and foreigners heading to the province's beautiful sights, had become a center of social frustration.

The attempt to bypass the protest was the catalyst. The crowd reacted furiously. They surrounded her, attacked her, and, in an instant captured on viral videos, forcibly lifted her off her feet. Images of the woman being carried by protesters circulated like wildfire on social media, sparking outrage and urgency. The National Police announced their immediate deployment to the scene. Deputy Commissioner Elvis Ortiz, head of the Bocas del Toro police zone, summarized the scene as follows:

-“She was held against her will on this road, which is used by nationals and foreigners heading to different tourist spots in the province.”

The tension grew by the minute. The police intervention was swift and calculated. They managed to rescue the tourist without using force. She was visibly shaken, trembling, and confused. The protesters, who have maintained blockades since April 28th in protest of Law 462 on the Social Security Fund, cling to the slogan: no one enters, no one leaves. They are only open for hours, under their own rules. But the government insists: it's not enough. Commerce and tourism need to breathe.

“The woman's physical and emotional integrity was compromised,” the deputy commissioner stated after her release. After receiving medical attention, the tourist filed a formal complaint about what happened. The journey didn't end there. Aboard a boat, the National Police transported her safely to her final destination: Colón Island.

-“The National Police provided her with a safe transfer,” confirmed Deputy Commissioner Ortiz. In a matter of hours, that dream visit to the Caribbean paradise turned into a nightmare. This was an episode that starkly reflects the tensions in a country where social protest and tourism coexist on the brink of conflict. If you have Instagram you can view this female tourist being carried about. Pardon the quality of this Instagram video.

The Reasons for the Protests, Road Closures, and State of Emergency are Discussed Below: