Man Arrested In Kyiv For Robbery Attack On Serviceman

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kyiv Police reported this on Facebook .

The 37-year-old offender noticed a serviceman holding a phone on a street in the Sviatoshynskyi district. He attacked the man, knocked him to the ground, and, threatening him with a knife, stole his mobile phone and fled.

Patrol officers quickly located and apprehended the suspect.

Investigators seized the stolen device from him.

The suspect was charged under Part 4 of Article 187 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - robbery committed during martial law with the intent to seize someone else's property, combined with threats of violence dangerous to life or health. He faces up to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that in Kyiv two foreigners threatened a passerby with a grenade and forced him to transfer UAH 5,000 to their bank card.

Photos: National Police