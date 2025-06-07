Enhanced Activity By US Immigration Authorities Amid Los Angeles Protests, What's Next?
This is the second day of heightened tensions in the city after Friday saw an eventful day on the streets, with protesters and police authorities clashing against each other.New activity observed in Los Angeles amid ongoing protests
After Friday, Saturday sees increased activity on LA streets, with Border Patrol personnel in riot gear and gas masks standing guard outside an industrial park in the city of Paramount, according to an AP report.
"They were seen deploying tear gas as bystanders and protesters gathered on medians and across the street, some jeering at authorities while recording the events on smartphones. The boulevard was closed to traffic as U.S. Border Patrol circulated through the area. ICE representatives did not respond immediately to email inquiries about weekend enforcement activities," reads the AP report.
“ICE out of Paramount. We see you for what you are. You are not welcome here," a woman was quoted as announcing through a megaphone during the protests.
“The security agents on Saturday engaged in a tense confrontation with protesters in the Paramount area in southeast Los Angeles, where one demonstrator was seen waving a Mexican flag and some covered their mouths with respiratory masks,” A Reuters report read.Also Read | Was Khaby Lame really arrested by ICE for living illegally in the US?
“A live video feed showed dozens of green-uniformed security personnel with gas masks lined up on a road strewn with overturned shopping carts as small canisters exploded into gas clouds,” the report continued.
