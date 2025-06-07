Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Saudi Crown Prince Meets Mauritanian Pres. On Closer Ties


2025-06-07 03:02:50
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MAKKAH, June 7 (KUNA) -- Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammad bin Salman and visiting Mauritanian President Ould Cheikh Al-Ghazouani on Saturday tackled bilateral relations, and ways of bolstering cooperation between both sides across various areas.
This came during a meeting between both sides at Mina Palace, reported the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
During the meeting, they also exchanged greetings and congratulations on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha. (end)
fn


MENAFN07062025000071011013ID1109648241

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search