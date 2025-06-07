India: PM Modi Vows To Keep Up Development In Kashmir After Tourist Attack Khaleej Times

India is committed to efforts to develop its restive territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, accusing neighbours Pakistan of seeking to destroy livelihoods there with April's deadly attack on tourists.

He was speaking on his first visit to the Himalayan region since attackers targeted tourists in the popular Pahalgam area, killing 26, triggering hostilities between the nuclear-armed neighbours that ended in a ceasefire last month.

"The atmosphere of development that emerged in Jammu and Kashmir will not be hindered by the attack ... I will not let development stop here," Modi said in remarks after inaugurating infrastructure projects.

Key among these was a $5-billion rail link between the Kashmir Valley and the rest of India, which has been more than 40 years in the making and features the world's highest railway arch bridge.

Others include highways, city roads and a new medical college.

India has accused Pakistan of backing the April attack, a claim denied by Islamabad, and they engaged in four days of fierce fighting last month before agreeing to a ceasefire.

Pakistan aimed to disrupt the livelihoods of the poor in Kashmir, who rely heavily on tourism, Modi said, adding that he would face down any obstacle to regional development.

Pakistan rejects Modi's remarks

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry rejected Modi's remarks on Friday and said it remained steadfast in its "principled support" for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Claims of development...ring hollow against the backdrop of an unprecedented military presence, suppression of fundamental freedoms, arbitrary arrests, and a concerted effort to alter the region's demography in violation of international law," it said.

Last month, Islamabad said a just and peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute was essential to ensure lasting peace in the region, known for its snow-topped mountains, scenic lakes, lush meadows, and tulip gardens.

The region, which drew more than 3 million visitors last year, is at the heart of the hostility between the old foes, both of which claim it in full, but rule it in part and have fought two of their three wars over it.

India also accuses Pakistan of supporting militants battling security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, but Islamabad denies the accusation.

Trains run in the Kashmir Valley but the new link is its first to the wider Indian railway network. Apart from boosting the regional economy, it is expected to help revive tourism, which plummeted after the April attack. ($1=85.7500 Indian rupees)