Tesollo Joins Nvidia Inception Program To Advance Robotic Hand Technology

June 7, 2025 by Sam Francis

Robotics and solutions startup Tesollo has been officially selected as a member of the Nvidia Inception Program .

The Nvidia Inception Program is a global innovation support platform designed to identify and nurture promising startups in the fields of AI and high-performance computing.

The program offers a wide range of technical and business support, including GPU optimization, technical consulting, and access to a global ecosystem.

Through its participation in the program, Tesollo plans to further enhance its core products, including robotic hands and grippers, while also strengthening its solution development capabilities.

A Tesollo representative says:“The DG-5F is a robotic hand that most precisely replicates the structure of the human hand.

“It can naturally and accurately reproduce simulation results based on reinforcement or imitation learning in real-world environments.

“This significantly reduces the Sim2Real gap and greatly improves practical applicability.”

Tesollo's flagship model, the Delto Gripper 3-Finger (DG-3F), is capable of gripping objects of various shapes and materials with a single gripper and can also perform complex manipulation tasks required in advanced manufacturing processes.

Additionally, aiming at the rapidly growing humanoid robot market, Tesollo has released the Delto Gripper 5-Finger (DG-5F), a high-degree-of-freedom robotic hand designed to closely resemble the human hand.

Kim Youngjin, CEO of Tesollo, says:“We will continue striving to expand the scope of the robotics industry through our robotic hand products and to achieve full automation of manual processes.”