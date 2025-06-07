Prime Minister Carney Announces Canada's G7 Priorities Ahead Of The Leaders' Summit

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CANADA, June 6 - Fifty years ago, in the face of upheaval and geopolitical tensions, a small group of advanced economies formed what is now the G7 – a forum for co-operation, stability, and shared prosperity. In 2025, as global challenges intensify, the G7 must meet this moment with purpose and with force.

Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced the priorities that will guide Canada's 2025 G7 Leaders' Summit, to be held in Kananaskis, Alberta, from June 15 to 17, 2025.

Anchored in building stronger economies, Canada will seek agreements and co-ordinated action on three core missions:



Protecting our communities and the world – strengthening peace and security, countering foreign interference and transnational crime, and improving joint responses to wildfires.

Building energy security and accelerating the digital transition – fortifying critical mineral supply chains and using artificial intelligence and quantum to unleash economic growth. Securing the partnerships of the future – catalyzing enormous private investment to build stronger infrastructure, create higher-paying jobs, and open dynamic markets where businesses can compete and succeed.

Other discussions will include a just and lasting peace for Ukraine and other areas of conflict around the world, and a forward-looking agenda that engages partners beyond the G7, recognizing that our long-term security and prosperity will depend on building coalitions with reliable partners and common values.



This is the seventh time that Canada has held the Presidency of the G7. This year's Leaders' Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, will take place on the traditional territory of the Blackfoot Confederacy Nations of the Kainai, Piikani, and Siksika, and the Stoney Nakoda Nations comprised of the Bearspaw, Chiniki, and Goodstoney First Nations, and the Tsuut'ina First Nation. We also acknowledge the Otipemisiwak Métis People and Government who reside on this territory and all people who make their homes in the Treaty 7 region of Southern Alberta.

