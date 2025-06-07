Sonia Gandhi Hospitalised In Shimla For Medical Tests, Undergoes Tests
Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi was rushed to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) in Shimla on Saturday after she complained of health discomfort. Hospital authorities and party officials later confirmed that her condition is stable.
Routine tests after health concerns
According to Naresh Chauhan, Principal Advisor (Media) to the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Sonia Gandhi was brought to IGMC for a routine check-up after experiencing minor health issues during her stay in Shimla. Doctors are currently conducting necessary tests, and she remains under observation.
Sources told News18 that Sonia Gandhi, 78, is undergoing Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) at the hospital as part of her medical evaluation. Though no official medical bulletin has been released yet, preliminary reports suggest that there is no cause for serious concern.
Chief Minister Sukhu expected to visit
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is expected to visit the hospital to check on the Congress leader's health, sources close to the CM's office said.
Recent public appearance and medical history
Sonia Gandhi was last seen in public on May 27, when she paid tribute at Shanti Van on the 61st death anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first Prime Minister.
Earlier this year, in February, the Rajya Sabha MP was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi due to stomach-related issues. At that time, she was under the care of Dr Samiran Nundy, a senior gastroenterologist. The hospital had clarified that there was no major concern and she was discharged the next day after routine checks.
As of now, the Gandhi family has not issued any formal statement, and hospital officials have only confirmed that Sonia Gandhi's condition is stable. Party sources say her visit to the hospital was precautionary and there is no immediate health emergency.
